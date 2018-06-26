Addicted to Facebook? New feature to tell you how much time you waste on social media app

Facebook is working on “Your Time on Facebook.” (Reuters)

In the age of social media, people spend most of their time looking at their phones. Tech companies are aware of this grave situation and a lot of them have started introducing tools to help people track and manage the time they spend with technology. Facebook has also jumped on the bandwagon and is coming up with a feature to help people do some time-management. The new feature is called ‘Your Time on Facebook’, a report by Android Police said.

App investigator Jane Manchun Wong took to Twitter to announce the new feature. “Facebook is working on “Your Time on Facebook” which could help users to manage their time spent on Facebook app.” She also said that Instagram is also working on a similar feature. “Instagram is also working on helping users to improve their digital wellbeing.”

‘Your Time on Facebook’ will show a list of days along with how much time the person has spent in the app. There will also be an option for a push notification when the individual reaches a daily limit s/he sets for himself.

The Menlo Park-based company confirmed the development of the feature. The Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We’re always working on new ways to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent.”

Meanwhile, according to Pew Research Survey, Facebook is losing its appeal among teens. Though the relatively old network now has more than 2 billion users strong globally, and Facebook has become one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, the teens are turning away to other services—in particular, Snapchat.

According to Pew Research Center survey, around 51 per cent of American teenagers between 13 and 17 years of age use Facebook. However, that ranks a distant third when compared to 72 per cent of the teens who are on Instagram and 69 per cent who are on Snapchat.