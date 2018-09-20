Adcom A1 Selfie: Feature phone with selfie camera lauched at Rs 790; check features

​​​
Domestic feature phone brand Adcom on Thursday launched "A1 Selfie" feature phone as part of its new "A" series line-up.

Published: September 20, 2018
Adcom A1 Selfie, Adcom A1 Selfie price in india, Adcom A1 Selfie review, Adcom A1 Selfie specifications The feature phone comes with support for Bluetooth, GPRS, music and video player, FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Priced at Rs 790, the dual-SIM feature phone comes with a 1.8-inch display, front and back camera and internal memory expandable up to 8GB, powered by 1050mAh battery.

“With the launch of ‘A1 Selfie’, our product hits the spot with a good battery, good camera, good features and more importantly the right price,” said Sahib Bhatia from Adcom India.

The other budget devices included in the “A” series line-up are A115, A101, X4 and A111, all priced between Rs 500 to Rs 800.

