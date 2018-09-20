Adcom A1 Selfie: Feature phone with selfie camera lauched at Rs 790; check features

The feature phone comes with support for Bluetooth, GPRS, music and video player, FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Domestic feature phone brand Adcom on Thursday launched “A1 Selfie” feature phone as part of its new “A” series line-up.

Priced at Rs 790, the dual-SIM feature phone comes with a 1.8-inch display, front and back camera and internal memory expandable up to 8GB, powered by 1050mAh battery.

“With the launch of ‘A1 Selfie’, our product hits the spot with a good battery, good camera, good features and more importantly the right price,” said Sahib Bhatia from Adcom India.

The other budget devices included in the “A” series line-up are A115, A101, X4 and A111, all priced between Rs 500 to Rs 800.

