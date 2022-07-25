Ad pop-ups on apps may become thing of past

Selling advertising space on mobile apps is one of the most popular means for developers to monetise products. However, too many advertisements can spoil user experience. What’s worse, some ad modules pose a threat to users by displaying links to malicious or fraudulent sites.

The commonly used blocking technology filters all traffic through remote servers before it is channeled to the device. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has come up with an innovation which makes the process less problematic. The US Patent and Trademark Office has already issued a patent for its “System and method of blocking advertising on computing devices” which, in contrast to regular methods, does not reduce the battery life of the device or increase traffic consumption.

Kaspersky’s solution works locally on the gadget. This results in the elimination of any speed reduction in the app, additional costs for data transmission, and the associated battery drain, which are the main disadvantages of ad-blocking services using virtual private networks (VPN). Making use of the DNS (Domain Name System) requests of IP addresses, the new technology detects requests to advertising providers from the traffic flow on the device. If the DNS request from the application is related to an ad provider, it is blocked, and the advertisement is not displayed before the user.

“The latency caused by sending traffic to the blocker’s server is often just as irritating as the advertisement. This new blocking method will potentially allow for an improved experience while using mobile apps. Currently, we are exploring the technology’s application and testing what new features it can bring to Kaspersky’s solutions,” said Alexey Komissarov, the inventor of the technology and Head of IOS Development at Kaspersky.

Dipesh Kaura, general manager, Kaspersky South Asia, said, “Internet users now seem unable to take a step without coming across an ad, which has only been made worse by improvements in smartphone technology. Ads can not only disrupt your browsing experience, but also use up more of your resources, muddle your understanding of what you are trying to learn online, and drain your mobile data.” Through the patent, Kaspersky is committed to enhancing use experience on computing devices, he added.