Here’s how to save up to Rs 500 on your Netflix monthly bill

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 2:51 PM

Netflix can only be tied up with the ACT Entertainment packs in the select cities

ACT Fibernet is making it easier for the subscribers to couple their Netflix membership with the monthly broadband plan so as to lessen the pile of payment reminders. The broadband company has partnered Netflix for the new service, which also incentivises the subscribers with cashback of up to Rs 500.

The subscribers in the cities of Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad can now club their Netflix account with their broadband account and pay bills for both the services in one go. Not only this makes it easy for customers to have a streamlined payment facility but also gets them an assured cashback of Rs 200 minimum while Rs 500 is the maximum depending on the Netflix plan.

Netflix can only be tied up with the ACT Entertainment packs in the select cities. ACT Fibernet Entertainment pack costs Rs 999 onwards in Delhi, Rs 1,159 onwards in Bengaluru, Rs 1,049 or higher in Chennai, and finally Rs 1,050 onwards in Hyderabad. The speeds given under the basic plan is 100Mbps in all four cities. As a part of the plan, the subscribers get access to a collection of the latest movies and TV shows.

