ACT Fibernet bets big on gaming, partners Cyprus-based Wargaming

Internet services provider ACT Fibernet on Wednesday said it has partnered Cyprus-based Wargaming to bring ‘World of Warship’ gaming title to India as it looks to cash in on the burgeoning gaming segment in India. The Bengaluru-based company has also launched dedicated gaming tariff plans that will offer users access to fast internet speed optimised to reduce packet losses and jitters while gaming. “With the gaming industry in India now beginning to grow, we believe our proposition of a gaming pack puts together in one place what the customer wants – speeds, data, low pings, in game benefits and offers will meet the needs of gamers and enable a delightful gaming experience,” Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT) Head of Marketing Ravi Karthik said. He added that the company has worked closely with Wargaming to bring exclusive in-game rewards, skills and level-ups as part of its partnership.

“ACT Fibernet has also worked closely with Wargaming to optimise routing to World of Warship servers to provide best gaming experience on our network,” he said. Wargaming has over 200 million registered users globally. Its World of Warships is a team-based, multiplayer online action game featuring large-scale naval battles.

Since its launch in 2015, World of Warships has added over 30 million registered players on the back of its focus on history, military, and engineering enthusiasts. World of Warships Executive Producer Artur Plociennik said the company plans to add content exclusively developed for India market, including national ship camouflages and India-themed skin, initially available only to Indian players. He added that the company will also explore the possibility of bringing in content such as thematic ports, containers, and patches in the near future for Indian users.

According to a FICCI-EY report, the online gaming segment in India was estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore and is forecast to touch Rs 12,000 crore by 2021. Online gamers in India grew to 278 million in 2018.