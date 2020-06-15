Acer Veriton N series Windows-based PC for businesses launched in India for Rs 9,999

The Veriton N series PCs from Acer feature full-blown PC experience.

Acer launched the Veriton N series Windows-based PC in India on Monday with an aim to support the immediate need of e-learning and businesses to go digital without high investment in the ongoing pandemic situation. The Veriton N series PCs from Acer feature full-blown PC experience with security and manageability features built in, at a starting price of just Rs 9,999. These new budget business PCs will be available from Acer’s online store and 1,500 Acer channel partner stores across India.

Acer hasn’t shared per model (SKU) specifics but Veriton N series PCs will be powered by “latest” Intel Dual or Quad core processors paired with 4GB RAM expandable by up to 8GB. These PCs will ship with six ports of which at least two will be USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and WiFi b/g/n ac connectivity.

Acer is particularly highlighting their ultra-small form factor claiming they can easily be fit behind a monitor through their VESA mount “saving space and giving a clean work desk.”

“We are excited about the launch of the new Acer Veriton N series which is an affordable PC for meeting the rising demand of E-learning, Enterprises and Small Medium Business across all segments. With lockdown and changing business strategies, there is a need of IT products to adjust the remote working requirements. To address the immediate task of keeping the workforce functional with minimum losses in productivity, Acer India launched this product that is enterprise ready and delivers a smoother, more responsive, and fast computing experience,” Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said in a press statement. “This launch will support the industry prediction on the rising demand for PCs in the enterprise segment for the coming quarters,” he added.