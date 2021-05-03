Acer TravelMate P214 Laptop: Plenty of power for work and study

There is a HD camera with 1280 x 720 resolution, 720p HD audio/video recording, super dynamic range imaging (SHDR) and camera shutter cover.

Laptops are in great demand these days, driven by the surge in work-from-home and study-from-home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This reviewer has observed consumers shifting to mobile phones and tablets for leisure usage, while keeping laptops for office/business or online learning purposes.

As I have mentioned earlier, laptops are preferred by a lot of people for the simple reason that they give you the components of a desktop computer packed into a portable unit that you can take anywhere. They (laptops) are adept at undertaking heavy office-related tasks, even for playing a game, video editing or watching a movie.

Acer TravelMate P214 can be a good laptop for workaholics cocooned in the safe environment of their homes. This Acer machine promises to step up your productivity through a combination of increased processing power, portability, and durability bundled with a wide range of handy business features and advanced connectivity options.

Our test model (TMP214-53, Shale Black) retails for a modest `65,000, well within the reach of a business user. We take a look at some of its features and performance.

The TravelMate P214 weighs a manageable 1.625kg, it is thin and light enough to fit in any carrying case— briefcase, travel bag, even a gym bag. It measures 328 x 236 x 19.9mm (W x D x H) in body dimensions, features a built-to-last durable chassis that can withstand rough conditions. Its narrow bezels give it a sleek look and this laptop promises a productive workday. There is a 14-inch FHD IPS (In-Plane Switching, 1920 x 1080) display that ensures increased brightness, expanded contrast, and pretty good and accurate colours. The laptop comes with a full range of ports such as VGA, HDMI, USB Type-C, and the latest Thunderbolt 4.

Probing the innards, the TravelMate P214 comes with 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB PCle NVMe SSD + 1000GB HD storage, sufficient enough to hold all of your work-related stuff and keep them running up to speed. You will experience faster performance that lasts longer using the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, PCIe NVMe storage and advanced battery technology. The machine runs Windows 10 Pro 64-bit and Intel Iris X Graphics.

When it comes to the much-needed audio features these days, there is Acer Purified Voice technology with two built-in microphones. Features include far-field pickup, keystroke suppression, voice tracking, adaptive beam forming, voice recognition enhancement, etc. There is a HD camera with 1280 x 720 resolution, 720p HD audio/video recording, super dynamic range imaging (SHDR) and camera shutter cover.

Sitting in front of the TravelMate P214, you can also say goodbye to clunky video conferencing. With advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, you can enjoy a smoother wireless experience with up to three times faster speeds than standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) ensures secure authentication and safeguards company data, while the camera cover keeps the lens of the webcam blocked and your privacy protected when the camera is not in use. This Acer machine easily lasts through a day of work with upto 13 hours of battery life, letting you work uninterrupted without needing to recharge.

In summary, the TravelMate P214 is a sleek and compact and a powerful machine when it comes to day-to-day office or study work. It comes in a stylish and high-quality finish with great all-around performance, and hence finds a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 14-inch FHD Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

Operating system:

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Memory & storage: Support Dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM, upgradeable to 32GB; 16GB DDR4 memory

Ports & connectivity: HDMI port, USB3.2 Gen 1 port, USB 3.2 port, USB Type C

Battery: 48Wh Li-ion battery, battery life upto 13 hours

Estimated street price: Rs 65,000