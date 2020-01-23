Acer Swift 3 note: Here’s why this latest device is your ideal travel mate

The first thing that will strike you about Acer Swift 3 notebook is that it’s elegant, light and powerful.

An ultra-portable notebook with a sleek chassis, stylish design and slim bezels, not to mention great performance and long battery life—that’s Acer Swift 3 for you.

There is no doubt mobile phones are very handy and adept at undertaking basic computing tasks normally performed by laptops, but there’s no replacing the latter; a number of people (myself included) aren’t yet ready to give up their slightly larger screens. I reckon that students, families and professionals who are constantly on the move will love the stylish and lightweight Acer Swift 3 notebook. It has a 14-inch Full HD IPS3 screen, comes with plenty of ports and is available in steel gray and millennial pink, weighing 1.19kg. It retails for Rs59,999 and I have been using it for the past fortnight, here’s a quick lowdown on its features and performance.

The new Acer machine is attractive, uncluttered, well-made and is powered by the Taiwanese firm’s own innovations. It uses advanced hardware and intelligent software to work hard and yet stay cool.

It measures 319.5 x 217 x 15.95mm (W x D x H) in body dimensions. It packs a lot of power into its 15.95mm thin chassis with upto a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics and an optional discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, keeping everything running at its optimum speed. In short, a new-age laptop for the modern day professional, student or home user.

Moving further, the Acer Swift 3 includes upto 512GB PCIe Gen 3×4 SSD storage, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, Thunderbolt 3 and dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6, for a smoother and more enjoyable wireless experience, making it an ultra-portable, supercharged laptop for work and play. It delivers upto 12.5 hours of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities. Just to give you a reference, 30 minutes of charging can provide 4 hours of battery life in video playback conditions. The Swift 3 brings images and videos to life through the use of thin 4.37mm bezels and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. For further colour enhancement, the laptop includes Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor Technology for enhanced, vivid images.

When I first got hands-on with the Acer Swift 3, I was impressed with its upscale look and feel. The keyboard is quite uncluttered and neatly laid out with decent amount of space. The display on the Swift 3 is great and will catch the most attention. I surfed the internet and watched a lot of snack videos on YouTube. The display on this computer can produce one of the cleanest, crispest and most vivid pictures found on a notebook this size. The Swift 3 simply outsmarts other notebooks in terms of display quality, sharpness, and viewing angles. The speakers are louder and clearer than any I have ever used on any other laptop or desktop. I was quite pleased with the volume on this machine.

The bottom line: If you want a smooth, versatile PC experience, go for this Acer machine. It has very good battery backup and is a stylish and portable powerhouse, ideal for those who travel a lot. Highly recommended.