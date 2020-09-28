Acer Swift 3: A good laptop at an attractive price point

Taiwanese PC brand Acer’s Swift 3 laptop can be a worthy pick in this league.

Online or offline, people are busy these days looking for laptops either for their own work-related tasks or for their children’s online classes, hastened by the pandemic-related work from home concept. Truth be told, during these uncertain times the purchase options invariably narrow down to the easy-to-purchase segment, that is, laptops that come with the latest technology and will not break the bank too.

Taiwanese PC brand Acer’s Swift 3 laptop can be a worthy pick in this league. A good combination of speed, efficiency and power, it is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 17-hour battery life and 3:2 screen ratio. It is aggressively priced (Rs 64,999 onwards) and is well-equipped to handle the needs of a power-user; be it the desk-bound office employee (nowadays home-bound), on-the-road sales or marketing professional, even school students who are heavy duty users in the new normal with never-ending assignments.

Co-engineered with Intel as part of the chip maker’s Project Athena innovation programme, the Acer Swift 3 comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors featuring Intel Iris Plus Graphics. With these powerful technologies integrated inside, powerful performance for both work and entertainment plus power efficiency (17 hours of non-stop productivity) is a given here.

Appearance-wise, the Swift 3 laptop is quite a head-turner. It looks slim (15.95 mm height) and is pretty lightweight too, weighing at just 1.19kg, in a stylish aluminum and magnesium-aluminum metal chassis that sports a silver, reflective Acer logo on the centre. It has tapered sides—the laptop is thicker towards the rear where it houses your favourite ports then gradually becomes thinner. It has comfortable backlit keyboard, the keys are satisfyingly clicky and springy. Take my word, this laptop will fit into your on-the-go bag quite cozily. It is an impressive, lightweight travel companion.

Switched on, the laptop comes to life in an instant with vibrant colours and details that bring images and videos to life. Through the use of thin bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of upto 84%, users see more of the 13.5-inch 3:2 2256 x 1504 IPS display. For further colour enhancement, the Swift 3 also includes Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor Technology. Goes without saying, this laptop’s screen makes it one of the most attractive offerings in the market.

The Swift 3 packs a lot of power into the chassis. As I said earlier, the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors featuring Intel Iris Plus Graphics ensure good performance for work and play. It also includes a maximum of 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD and upto 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. For those on the move all day, a powerful battery back-up is essential to ensure they can work for the long hours with any recharging; the Swift 3’s battery promises to last for up to 17 hours. In cases of emergency, it can also be fast-charged to provide up to four hours of use on just a 30-minute recharge.

An interesting feature is Wake on Voice (WoV) that enables the users to activate and query Windows 10 when the screen is off. It also allows interaction with Cortana while the device is in Modern Standby mode. Additionally, password free access gives users quicker access to the laptop. The embedded fingerprint reader is a quick and secure way for Windows Hello to verify a user’s identity without a password. Microsoft’s Intelligent Personal Digital Assistant helps you be on time for tasks and meeting schedules and syncs with multiple devices.

During the trial period, the Swift 3 came across as an ideal machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. It comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. No matter where work takes you—whether you are on the go, at the desk or working from home—this Acer laptop can be your ideal companion. It features an attractive display, the latest in Intel technology, great battery life and sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere. Watching movies, streaming the latest YouTube video is a visual and audio treat here, it even handles demanding gaming titles with considerable ease, basic photo editing and video editing is a breeze as well.

In short, a good machine for work, study and entertainment. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 IPS display

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10

Storage & memory: 512GB PCle NVMe SSD, 8GB memory

Battery: 56Wh Li-ion battery

Estimated street price: Rs 64,999 onwards