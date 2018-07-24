Acer Predator Helios 500 with up to Intel Core i9 processor, 4K display launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 500 features virtual reality-ready performance, advanced thermal technologies

Expanding its Helios gaming series, Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Tuesday brought a new gaming notebook Predator Helios 500 in two variants to India.

The Acer Predator Helios 500 Intel Core i9 variant is available from Rs 2,49,999 and the Core i7 variant will price around Rs 1,99,999.

“The demand for our Predator series has been phenomenal hence we have expanded the Helios gaming notebook line to provide our gamers with extreme performance on the go,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement.

The gaming notebook features up to 8th generation Intel Core i9-8950HK with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 graphics. There is an optional 4K display sizing 17.3-inch with 1440Hz refresh rate, however, you can also opt for the full-HD display for a lower price.

It also features virtual reality-ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and blazing-fast connectivity. A backlit RGB keyboard offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16.8 million colours.

“With top of the line processors, graphics card and advanced cooling with custom control for ultimate gaming the ‘Predator Helios 500’ represents the epitome of laptop gaming,” Panigrahi added.