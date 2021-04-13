Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors launched in India: Check price, features

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Acer has launched its Nitro 5-gaming laptop with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and GeForce GTX graphics card in India. The laptop uses a ‘CoolBoost’ technology to keep internals cools after several hours of use and comes with a slim bezel design. The gaming laptop has full-HD resolution and a high refresh rate and uses DTS: X Ultra sound feature for audio. There is also an HD webcam and keyboard with RGB backlighting on offer.

Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs 69,999 and one can book the laptop from Acer’s Online store or on Amazon. The laptop comes with Intel Core 15 processor and 8GB + 512 GB SSD configuration. The laptop comes only with a black finish.

Acer Nitro features

The device runs on Windows 10 Home, has a 15.6 full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU Graphic card is installed in the units that use the GDDR6 RAM for memory. The devices are equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GM SSD memory for storage that can be expanded up to 2TB HDD.

Connectivity options in the Nitro 5 gaming laptop are Killer Wi-Fi 6 ax, HDMI port, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Gen 2 Type C port, two USB Gen 1 ports and another USB Gen 1 port and an RJ45 port. It comes with a 57.5 Whr battery that the company claims to give 8.5 hours of running when in use. For sound and camera purposes it has DTS: X Ultra supported speakers and a 1,280×720 pixel Webcam.

There is an RGB backlight with four-zone lightning and a multi-touch trackpad as well that responds to Windows gestures. Internal cooling is supported by two fans. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop weighs 2.2 kg.