Acer launches VR headset in India at Rs 39,999

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 6:35 PM

Acer India has launched its new Windows Mixed Reality headset "OJO 500" that features a one-of-a-kind detachable design to offer flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses.

Acer, OJO 500, Acer VR headset, acer VR headset faeture, virtual reality“The ‘Acer OJO 500’ is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed Reality headsets,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement on Saturday. (Reuters)

Acer India has launched its new Windows Mixed Reality headset “OJO 500” that features a one-of-a-kind detachable design to offer flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses. Priced at Rs 39,999, the new headset will be available from February, 2019. “The ‘Acer OJO 500’ is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed Reality headsets,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement on Saturday.

It is the first Windows Mixed Reality headset and first Virtual Reality (VR) headset to feature a detachable design, patented built-in sound pipe technology, and software-assisted interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment technology.

“We have tried to enhance the user experience with innovative audio and visual technologies and have brought to our consumers the most comfortable and easier than ever to use headset,” Panigrahi said. As a “Windows Mixed Reality” headset, there are currently more than 2,500 games and applications available for the “Acer OJO 500” between the Steam VR and the Microsoft Store platforms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Acer launches VR headset in India at Rs 39,999
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition