Acer launches new range of Predator gaming laptops in India, starts at Rs 59,999

Acer has just unveiled its their latest range of its gaming laptops in India with eight new additions ranging from Rs 59,999 to Rs 4,49,999. The laptops that have just been launched by the Taiwanese computer giant are Predator Triton 900, Predator Triton 500, Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Nitro 7, Nitro 5, and Nitro Steam. Amongst these, Helios 300 and Nitro 5 are offered in two size variants – 15 inches and 17inch.

All the new devices are powered by up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and infused with NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Predator Triton 900

The official launch of this convertible gaming device happened earlier this year. It has a 17.3-inch 4K IPS display – and can be used in four modes because of the Ezel Aero Hinge that can flip, extend, or recline the display.

Users can use the notebook in four different modes – Display mode, Ezel mode while playing games on the touch screen, notebook mode and even as tablet mode.

It is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and infused with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. It also packs in two 512GB 1M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory – to ensure the gamers smooth gameplay. The system also has an advanced cooling system with 4th-generation AeroBlade 3D metal fans.

The keyboard has RGB backlighting, macro keys, and the trackpad is placed beside it to ensure a better gaming experience.

However, the price has not yet been disclosed by the company.

Predator Triton 500

The Predator Triton 500 by Acer comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and has an all-metal chassis, making it more portable than Predator Triton 900. The system is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSD motherboard, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Additionally, the GPU is VR-Ready which would let a user enjoy the gaming VR experience. It also comes with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans for faster cooling, that increase airflow by 45 per cent, and Waves Maxx and Waves Nx audio.

The price of Predator Triton 500 will start from Rs 1,65,999 and is already being sold in shops across the country.

Predator Helios 700

The Predator Helios 700 comes with 17-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 3ms response time. It is packed with 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. It also comes with a Killer E3000 Ethernet port, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650 wireless chip and a 5.1 speaker system.

For colling, like the rest, it has the 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fans.

However, the highlighting feature of the laptop is its sliding keyboard. The HyperDrift keyboard allows more air flow for cooling and the palm rest area allows more comfortable gaming experience

The machine is priced at Rs 2,49,999 onwards and will be available from mid-September.

Predator Helios 300

Predator Helios 700 also come in a metal chassis and is available in two display sizes – 15 and 17 inches. Like Acer Predator Triton 500, it also comes with a Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The machine is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q graphics card. It has a 32 GB RAM and two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 along with a hard drive. Like the rest two, it also comes with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans for faster cooling. It comes in a teal blue variant, RBG and keyboard backlighting.

The laptop is available in India at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,14,999, for the 15-inch and 17-inch variants respectively.

Nitro 7

The Nitro7 gaming notebook has a 15.6-inch display, 144Hz1 refresh rate and 3ms response time for providing a smooth gaming experience. It comes with a Next-Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce Graphics card. There are also two slots for M.2 Gen 3×4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in RAID 0, and up to 32GB RAM with a maximum of 2TB of HDD storage.

The laptop is available from Rs 84,999 onwards.

Nitro 5

Nitro 5 it just like Nitro 7, except it, comes with a 9th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, and up to 32 GB of RAM. It also offers seamless streaming for Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology, and comes with an array of ports like HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and more.

The laptop is available from Rs 59,999 onwards.

Nitro Stream

The Nitro Stream laptop is a streaming Full HD PC and with a built-in card for console games. It is yet to be launched and will come with 8th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processor, 32GB RAM and 256GB SSD. However, the pricing will be decided after launch.

Acer also launched a series of gaming monitors — AOPEN, Nitro VG0 series- VG240Y, Nitro VG1 series- VG271U – the prices will start from Rs 7,299.