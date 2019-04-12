Acer launches Chromebook 715, Chromebook 714 with touchscreen displays starting $499

Acer Chromebook 715

At its Next@Acer event, Acer announced the launch of two new models to its Chromebook range. Acer Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714 are the new laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS with support for Google Play store and Android-like services. The Chromebook 715 is being touted as the first Chromebook with a numeric keypad – most Chromebook models have a compact-sized keyboard owing to the lightweight utility.

Both the new Chromebooks by Acer come with an all-aluminium chassis featuring the military-grade (MIL-STD 810G) durability that can survive drops from up to 48 inches and endure weight pressure of up to 60kg. The touchpad has been secured by a Corning Gorilla Glass that makes it ‘scratch and moist resistant’. There is an integrated fingerprint sensor readily available as the biometric solution on both the Chromebooks, in addition to a Citrix-ready environment.

Acer Chromebook 714

The Chromebook 715 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display providing a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. There is an option to either go for the touchscreen display or the standard non-touchscreen one. There is a full-length backlit keyboard with dedicated numeric keys. The Chromebook 714, on the other hand, has a 14-inch full-HD display with touchscreen and non-touchscreen options. The screen bezels are 6.18mm thin, Acer says.

Both the Chromebooks come with processor options of eighth-generation Intel Core i3 and i5, besides the lower ones including Intel Celeron and Intel Pentium Gold. The RAM on both the laptops is 8GB or 16GB DDR4 SDRAM with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC storage. Acer is claiming that the Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714 provide a battery life of up to 12 hours. There is a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a microSD card reader. Acer also offers a USB-Type-C Dock separately so that the Chromebooks can be connected to external displays, printers, and more.

The Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714 start at $499 in the US and will begin shipping in July. There is no word on the India availability of the devices.