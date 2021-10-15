Acer India servers hacked, over 50GB of user data including financial details allegedly stolen

A spokesperson for the Taiwanese company confirmed the hack to ZDNet and said the company's security uncovered an isolated attack on its India after-sales service system.
The group even emailed ZDNet to inform them about the hack and claimed to have customer and corporate business data, apart from financial information. The hackers, however, told the outlet that it was not a ransomware attack and said it gained access to the servers over time. A spokesperson for the Taiwanese company confirmed the hack to ZDNet and said the company’s security uncovered an isolated attack on its India after-sales service system. The company immediately initiated its security protocol after detecting the breach and conducted a full systems scan, the spokesperson said. Acer is notifying all customers potentially affected by the breach. The company has also reported the incident to India law enforcement agencies and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. Acer, however, denied that the breach would have any material impact on its operations. Following Acer’s statement, the hackers informed ZDNet that it no longer had access to the company’s India servers. The Desorden Group, however, said that Acer was a global network of vulnerable systems. This is the second such cyberattack that the Taiwanese company has faced in 2021. In March, REvil, a ransomware group, claimed to have hacked the company’s servers and demanded a ransom of $50 million. Acer offered to pay $10 million, but that proposal was rejected. Reports said that the data the Desorden Group stole had been posted to RAID, a cybercriminal forum, and was sent to reporters as well. Acer India faced a similar attack in 2012, orchestrated by a group of Turkish cybercriminals. The attackers had defaced the website and leaked 20,000 user credentials.
