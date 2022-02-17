Acer Aspire Vero ‘green’ laptop: It’s sleek, compact and powerful

Acer Aspire Vero is a green PC made from recycled plastic. It has a robust body and an attractive design, crammed with sturdy components

With the pandemic, the demand for a laptop in every household has increased. No wonder, PC breakdowns are fairly common as a result of heavy usage. There are many laptops to choose from, but selecting the best one to fit your budget can be like navigating a minefield. Even making sense of the ever-changing list of product specifications is no easy feat.

The Acer Aspire Vero is a good product available in the market; it’s a green PC made from recycled plastic, highly resilient yet light and sleek. It’s powerful, has a good display, a nice hardware-software mix and good overall running. In fact, the Vero is the first laptop we have seen that’s specifically modeled around sustainability. Recently, we got our hands on this green yet mean machine; our trial unit was the Volcano Gray AV15-51-54S1 model, priced at Rs 57,999. Let us check out some of its key features.

Acer Aspire Vero is an eco-friendly laptop with eco-minded users as its primary target audience—college students, office workers, family users. In other words, for users who require a laptop with a big screen for their work or light entertainment needs. These users require a stable laptop that combine qualified performance, smooth connectivity and efficiency. The eco-friendly design is certainly worthy of appreciation. For instance, the paint-free chassis lowers the negative impact of volatile organic compounds (VOC). Then, up to 85% recycled paper is used to make the Aspire Vero’s packaging box and 100% recycled plastic is used to make the laptop bag and keyboard sheet.

The Vero is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor. It comes with a 30% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic chassis cutting CO2 emissions by 21% to produce that part. The laptop has been designed with a view to address numerous electronic industry problems, such as heavy energy consumption of virgin plastic, or non-upgradeability. The keyboard design is intended to emphasise eco ideals with the R and E keys standing out in yellow based on the concepts (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle). The Vero is also powered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for users seeking top-notch performance and productivity. The laptop lets you keep up-to-date with Windows 11 and stay connected with the ultra-reliable Wi-Fi 6, one Type-C and two Type-A ports, with one supporting power-off charging.

Probing the innards, the new inbuilt software, VeroSense, gives users the option of selecting a usage mode that has been optimised for energy efficiency and battery life when working on less demanding tasks. The app provides users with four performance modes to choose from: Performance (optimised for the best overall performance), Balanced (automatically balances energy-saving and performance), Eco (reduces system performance to improve power efficiency and battery life), and Eco+ (extreme battery saving with critical functions disabled).

VeroSense is not only eco-friendly but user-friendly too, with an easy-to-use user interface. With working from home becoming increasingly commonplace, the quality of a conference call is just as relevant. Herein, the new generation of Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction actively suppresses background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics.

The Vero’s 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is a Narrow Bezel Design with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42%. In actual usage, the laptop looks good with the bright and attractive FHD IPS display and sounds brilliant with Acer TrueHarmony, and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction. You can manage your day-to-day tasks with Microsoft’s Cortana and enjoy convenient security at your fingertips.

During the evaluation period, I deployed the Aspire Vero for my day-to-day tasks. Trust me, it’s an ideal machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. It comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you, especially because of its green tag. No matter where work takes you —whether you are on-the-go, at the desk or working from the cafe—this Acer laptop can be your ideal companion. You can work in luxury with its 15.6-inch Full HD screen featuring an attractive display, Intel Core 11th Gen processor, great battery life and sufficient features to keep you productive anywhere. In short, a good combination of speed, efficiency and power.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9

Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor Quad-core 2.50 GHz

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics shared memory

Memory & storage: 8GB, DDR4 SDRAM, 512 GB SSD

Battery capacity: 48Watt with up to 7.5 hours battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 57,999