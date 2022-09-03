Accenture’s India centre gears up to tap into the demand for metaverse

By Ayushman Baruah

Global tech giant Accenture is preparing to explore the various opportunities presented by the metaverse, and its India technology centre is leading from the front in terms of skills and innovation.

“We see India playing the metaverse engine for the world with talent, innovation and capability required to help our clients maximise this unprecedented opportunity,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, Lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI), Accenture.

The metaverse is also creating demand for new talent ranging from creative storytellers to deep technical talent. “Our people in India are already contributing significantly to the work we are doing in the metaverse. In fact, our innovation hubs in India already have the largest and deepest skill sets and assets required to build and operate new digital experiences leveraging metaverse-related technologies,” Zurale said.

As the metaverse continues to evolve rapidly, Accenture is focusing on expanding its capabilities by hiring fresh talent as well as skilling existing employees, he said. “Skilled professionals are needed in areas such as AI, blockchain, security, and 3D world creators who can bring together different elements of the metaverse for real world applications.”

In March, Accenture launched its Metaverse Continuum business group to enable organisations to take advantage of the new opportunities in technologies such as extended reality, blockchain, digital twins, and edge computing.

Accenture has been operating in the metaverse for much of the past year. Accenture also operates its own metaverse, the Nth floor, where the company’s employees participate in new hire orientation and immersive learning. This fiscal, the company expects 150,000 or more new hires to work in the metaverse on their first day.

In fact, Accenture Labs has been conducting metaverse-related research and development for over a decade in the areas of extended reality, blockchain and customer experience. Accenture Labs claims to have filed over 600 patents in metaverse-related technologies and conducted over 200 metaverse-related pilots and proof-of-concepts.

The company believes some of the early metaverse adopters will include industries such as retail, consumer products, financial services, health, industrial, and manufacturing. According to Accenture’s Technology Vision 2022 report, nearly 71% of executives surveyed said the metaverse is having a positive impact on their organisation even at this early stage, and 42% believe it will be breakthrough or transformational. Globally, Accenture is working with over 40 clients on metaverse-related projects spanning each of our service groups.

“The metaverse is ushering in the next major wave of digital change and providing organisations a unique opportunity to act boldly and take greater hold of their future. The winners in this space will be those who experiment now with all the right pieces in place and then scale swiftly,” said Zurale.