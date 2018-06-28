Absolutely free! Golden chance to get Redmi Note 5 Pro without paying anything – Here is how to avail this offer

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series has crossed 5 million sales in India since its first sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series has crossed 5 million sales in India since its first sale, company’s India MD and global VP Manu Kumar Jain said on Thursday. In a tweet, Jain said that it has surpassed its predecessor Redmi Note 4 to become the ‘fastest selling phone series’ that crossed the 5 million mark. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series includes two variants of Redmi Note 5 and two variants of Redmi Note 5 Pro. To celebrate the achievement, Jain said he will give away free Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro units to the Mi Fans.

“WOW! Redmi Note 5 series has crossed 5 Mn sales in India within 4 months of launch,” said Jain in a tweet on Thursday. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – the prequel to the Redmi Note 5 – created the history for Xiaomi last year when it became the most selling smartphone towards the last quarter of 2017. Continuing with the legacy, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have pipped Redmi Note 4 to cross the 5 million mark within a few months. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series was launched in February this year.

Xiaomi has maintained its flash sale model with the Redmi Note 5 series, however, later the smartphones were made available for everyone. During the initial sales, the company even took some measures to curb the re-selling of phones in bulk and discontinued the Cash-on-Delivery payment option. However, this did not stop the interested buyers to grab the smartphone. Previous sales have shown that the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sell like hot cakes.

Recently, Xiaomi also revised the pricing of the Redmi Note 5 (4GB RAM) variant by Rs 1,000 due to the import duty hike and to scale up the production. Jain has mentioned that the company has been ‘working hard’ to ramp up the production to broaden the availability of both the phones. He also told FinancialExpress.com earlier this week that he aims to 100 per cent locally manufacture the PCBs in India by September this year.

For the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999 while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available to purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores across the country.