‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ logo design contest to be conducted by MyGov

The government is looking to have a distinct identity for the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ by developing a logo based on creative inputs from citizens through a logo design contest to be conducted by MyGov.in, an official statement said on Friday. The last date for submission of entries in this regard is August 5.
‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat Logo Design Contest’ will be conducted by MyGov to encourage the spirit of innovation and self-reliance, the statement said. The winning logo will receive cash prize of Rs 25,000, it added. Citizen engagement platform MyGov has crowdsourced many logos of various departments and initiatives like Swachh Bharat, DekhoApnaDesh and Lokpal, it said.
