Aarogya Setu outage? Users experience login errors on Coronavirus tracking app

The Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated that the application will be back soon.
Some users of the Coronavirus tracking mobile application – Aarogya Setu- stated late on Tuesday that the were experiencing login errors on the application.
“Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated.
