Aarogya Setu outage? Users experience login errors on Coronavirus tracking app

Published: June 30, 2020 11:57 PM

The Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated that the application will be back soon.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job," team Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Some users of the Coronavirus tracking mobile application – Aarogya Setu- stated late on Tuesday that the were experiencing login errors on the application.

“Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated.

More details awaited.

