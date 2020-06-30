Aarogya Setu outage? Users experience login errors on Coronavirus tracking app

“Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job,” team Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Some users of the Coronavirus tracking mobile application – Aarogya Setu- stated late on Tuesday that the were experiencing login errors on the application.

“Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated.

Some users have reported login errors on Aarogya Setu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 30, 2020

More details awaited.