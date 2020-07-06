Aarogya Setu announces Bluetooth proximity feature for contact tracing! Here’s how to check

The app’s post stated that the update has been rolled out for Android phones.

Aarogya Setu: Government’s Aarogya Setu app introduces a new feature to ensure safety from COVID-19! The Aarogya Setu is among one of the most popular apps and it has been downloaded by over 12 crore people since it was launched in April this year. The app uses GPS and Bluetooth to trace the movement of people and warns them if they are about to enter the proximity of any person who has tested positive for the infection. Apart from that, it also gives details regarding the number of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last month in the 500-m, 1-km, 2-km, 5-km and 10-km radius of the user.

The app has now launched a new feature which lets users know of the people who have been within their Bluetooth proximity and allows them to assess their own risk level. In a tweet, the app shared that the feature would be available once users update their apps.

Aarogya Setu: How to use the feature

Once the Aarogya Setu app is updated, the user will see the option to ‘See Recent Contacts’.

Upon clicking that option, the users would be taken to a new screen where the app will search for the number of users who have been within the Bluetooth proximity of the user. Note that in order to assess the status of the Bluetooth proximity contacts, the user will have to give their permission to upload their data on secure government servers.

The users are then shown the status of the Bluetooth contacts and displays how many of them are low risk or healthy, how many are infected and how many are moderate risk.

The app also shows the date, time duration and approximate location of the contact with an infected person, the app announced.

With this feature, the users would be able to assess their own risk, depending on the duration of the contact and the precautionary measures that the two users were following at the time of the proximity.

The app’s post stated that the update has been rolled out for Android phones and it will be released soon for iOS platforms.