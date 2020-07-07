Aarogya Setu adds three big features for users including delete account option; All you need to know

It has over 13 crore users as of now.

Aarogya Setu new features: Government of India’s app for COVID-19 contact tracing and for sending alerts to people regarding risk of infection, Aarogya Setu has now brought in a hoard of new features. The users of the app can now allow external apps to access their health status via Aarogya Setu. Moreover, the app has also now given the users the option to permanently delete their accounts and erase all the data used by the app. Apart from this, the feature of Bluetooth contact tracing and assessment of risk based on it has also been made live in the app.

The features are being rolled out with the aim to make them available to all users on Android and iOS-based platforms. Let’s take a deeper look at all of these features.

Allowing access to third-party apps

According to reports, the feature to allow external third-party apps to access your health status via Aarogya Setu is the latest feature offered by the app. The option can be found in Settings as ‘Approval for Aarogya Setu status’. On enabling this feature, external apps would be able to access the health status. So far, the feature is only available for iOS phones.

Deleting Aarogya Setu account

The latest update of the app has also brought with it the feature that allows a user to permanently delete their Aarogya Setu account. A user can go to Settings and choose the option ‘Delete My Account’. Using this option would lead to permanent deletion of the user’s account and all of the app data will be erased. The option is available in Android, while the iOS users will get this feature as ‘delete_account_title’. To allay the concerns regarding privacy, the app also states that permanently deleting the account would lead to the user’s data also being erased from the government servers after 30 days. In order to complete the deletion process, the user would have to provide his/her mobile number.

COVID-19 risk level: Bluetooth tracing

The app has also now incorporated the feature of a user assessing their risk of catching infection based on the users that have come within their Bluetooth proximity. This feature is available with the new update and users can access it by tapping ‘See Recent Contacts’ on the home screen itself. Among the Bluetooth contacts, the user would be informed how many contacts were low risk, how many were moderate risk and how many were infected. Moreover, in case a user came in the proximity of an infected person, the app would display the date, time, location and the duration for which they were in Bluetooth proximity.

The app can be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. It has over 13 crore users as of now.