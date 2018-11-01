Aamir Khan’s character ‘Firangi’ from Thugs of Hindostan now available on Google Maps

Firangi now available on Google Maps

The team of forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan have joined hands with Google Maps in India, where superstar Aamir Khan’s character from the film “Firangi” will be guiding commuters with directions.

” As people gear up for Diwali and to watch ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, we wanted to do our bit by making their driving journeys more fun and playful. We wish the movie all the success,” Neha Waikar, Product Manager, Google Maps, said in a statement.

Beginning on Thursday, commuters will have the option to drive along with Firangi on their Android or IOS smartphones. In the navigating app, users will find Aamir riding his pet donkey from the film throughout the journey.

Google and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have also incorporated Firangi’s catchy dialogues from the film that have been loved by audiences such as “1-2-3 quick march”.

“It’s not only the biggest Bollywood movie produced till date but also for the first time ever brings together the two legends of Indian Cinema, Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Aamir Khan. We were aware that no marketing idea that we implement can eclipse this.”

“So we had to think of creating a first time, unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote this film. And in Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so,” Manan Mehta, Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said.

Slated to release on November 8, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.