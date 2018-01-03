Now you can link Aadhaar, mobile number that too sitting at home – Here is how to do it

​​ ​
Linking Aadhaar with the mobile number has become easier as the Centre on Tuesday issued a single number for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services to facilitate the linking.

Updated: January 4, 2018
Linking Aadhaar with the mobile number has become easier as the Centre on Tuesday issued a single number for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services to facilitate the linking. It is a sigh of relief for consumers across the country, who previously had to go to their operators to link the two. Also, users can re-verify their phone number by linking it to Aadhaar all they have to do is simply call on a toll-free number. An OTP will be generated for Aadhaar-mobile phone re-verification is valid for 30 minutes. Moreover, users who are on corporate plans do not need to need to undergo the re-verification process. So far the service is available for Airtel, Vodafone and Idea users. Since Jio takes Aadhaar number to activate the SIM card, subscribers do not need to re-verify on the network.

For Airtel and Vodafone users, they can link their mobile number to Aadhar irrespective of which state they are in, meanwhile, for Idea customers, Aadhaar number should belong to the same circle as the mobile number. Meanwhile, for Aircel subscribers has not started the IVR process. The deadline to link mobile number with Aadhaar is February 6.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with the mobile number:

Step 1: Call toll-free number 14546.

Step 2: Select one option out of two- Indian or NRI.

Step 3: Next press 1 to give your nod to link Aadhaar to your phone number.

Step 4: After this step provides your Aadhaar number and press 1 to confirm.

Step 5: An OPT will be generated on your mobile number.

Step 6: Now, you need to enter your phone number

Step 7: Here, you are asked to give consent to your operator to pick your name, photo and date of birth from UIDAI database.

Step 8: The IVR now mentions the last four digits of your number to confirm that you have keyed in the right number

Step 9: If the number is correct, you can enter the OTP you received on SMS.

Step 10: Press 1 to complete the Aadhaar -mobile re-verification process.

