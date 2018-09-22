A new pitch: Reliance, Star in a deal for cricket on Jio

Reliance Industries and Star India on Friday announced a five-year content syndication deal for the former’s video streaming platform JioTV. As per the deal, all televised India-cricket matches will now be available to users of JioTV besides Hotstar. The two companies, however, did not reveal the value of the deal.

With this Jio users who had to earlier pay to watch live cricket tourneys such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Hotstar will be able to watch these for free. So far in order to watch a cricket match or any other form of content a Jio user had to click on the Hotstar link inside the JioTV app that would then take her to Hotstar. With this cricket matches will be available as a separate feed inside the JioTV app.

“Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the JioTV app. With this partnership, we intend to provide the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users,” Akash Ambani, director, Jio, said.

This partnership covers matches including T20, one-day internationals, tests and premier domestic competitions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sanjay Gupta, managing director, Star India, said that over the last five years the company has reinvented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. “Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world. With a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” he said.

Hotstar at present runs three kinds of subscription plans. A user can buy a monthly subscription for Rs 199 or opt for an annual package at Rs 999. It also offers an annual all-sports package for Rs 299. The sports package allows a premium subscriber to watch live matches including IPL, Asia Cup, India versus West Indies besides Wimbledon, the French Open and Bundesliga matches, among others.

Data released by ComScore show that JioTV reported 68 million unique visitors June 2018, who spent 7 million minutes watching content on the platform. As for Hotstar, the number of unique visitors in June 2018 stood at 94 million, who spent 10,641 million minutes watching content on the platform.