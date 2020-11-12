A new parameter: What display refresh rates are all about

OnePlus has elevated the refresh rate to 120Hz on its OnePlus 8 Pro, with more colour accuracy.

By Zia Askari

Display refresh rate is a topic of hot debate today. Almost all device makers boast blazing-fast 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates in their flagship devices. They use these key stats as indicators of better quality of display. Let’s look at some of the high-end offerings with this latest display technology.

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched with a 90Hz display in 2019, which was 50% higher than the standard of 60Hz at the time. Since then, the likes of Samsung, Google, realme, Oppo, vivo, have followed suit and introduced smoother displays on their flagships and even mid-range devices available in the market. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the first device to come with an OLED display that supports an “Adaptive” (or dynamic) refresh rate. The refresh rate of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s display can seamlessly switch between refresh rates as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz based on the app a user is using. The display on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra refreshes at different rates based on the app you are running.

OnePlus has elevated the refresh rate to 120Hz on its OnePlus 8 Pro, with more colour accuracy. More recently, the OnePlus 8T’s 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display delivers perfection in each frame, transforming on-screen experience with buttery smooth scrolling.

Despite all its perceived benefits of an enhanced UI experience for the user community, there is one significant drawback that a higher refresh rate display brings with it— increase in power consumption. A phone consumes more power when the display refresh rate is set to 90Hz compared to 60Hz due to the extra work done for rendering more frames on animation, etc. Handset makers are trying to compensate this by packing in more battery power clubbed with innovative fast charging technologies.

For instance, in OnePlus 8T you can charge faster than ever before with Warp Charge 65. Better yet, the 65W charger can power more than just the OnePlus 8T— it can also turbo charge compatible phones, tablets and even laptops.

Vivo X50 Pro delivers a smooth user experience with its higher refresh rate. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a large 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This translates into a smooth display and delivers bright colours with excellent saturation level.

Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com