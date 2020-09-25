A new OnePlus is coming, and this is what we know about it

It has not been confirmed officially but the OnePlus 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor (the best in town) and will as always not be short of RAM and storage.

As surely as winter follows spring, OnePlus’ flagships are followed by their T variants. Such has been the case since the OnePlus 3T way back in 2016, and while 2020 might be changing a lot of things and indeed, our lives, it has not been able to shake the OnePlus T series phenomenon. Yes, come October and we will be seeing a new OnePlus flagship in town, the OnePlus 8T. And of course, as always, the Web has been peppered with details of the forthcoming device and what it might deliver, with OnePlus itself (as always) adding its bit to the conversation. Judging from what we know so far, this promises to be one terrific smartphone.

Continuing to set display benchmarks

OnePlus changed the smartphone display game with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T 5G continues in its footsteps. It comes with a s a FHD+ 2.5D flexible display with support for HDR10+ standard, and although exact details of its size have not been revealed, it is rumoured to be a 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate (one of the highest around), a sampling rate of up to 240 Hz and reduced latency, all backed up with 142 software optimisations to provide users with a smooth and fast viewing experience.

There is a lot to see on that display as well. It has gone through the same rigorous color calibration process as the OnePlus 8 series and has a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3, ensuring almost life-like detail. It also come with a much wider colour gamut (it comes with 100% DCI-P3, the color space favored by the film industry), enabling it to deliver better colours than most displays. It has OnePlus 8 Pro’s flicker detect sensor, and the brightness adjustment scale has been raised to 8,192 levels (eight times the average brightness level detectable to the human eye), making transition between different brightness settings seem natural and comfortable. Of course, it has an overall A+ display rating from DisplayMate, and as it uses the same E3 luminescent material as the 8 series, there is less harmful blue light. No matter how you look at it or what you look at on it, the OnePlus 8T 5G’s display is likely to be a new benchmark for smartphones.

Charging faster than ever…and with a super charger too

OnePlus was one of the pioneers of fast charging with its Warp Charge concept. And as if the existing Warp Charge 30T was not fast enough, the OnePlus 8T 5G more than doubles its speed. The phone comes with Warp Charge 65, with a 65W power adaptor, and twin battery configuration, with both batteries charging at more than 30W at the same time. The net result? Warp Charge 65 will be able to charge the OnePlus 8T 5G’s 4500 mAh battery completely in merely 39 minutes and can deliver up to 58 per cent charge in just 15 minutes.

The charger is special as well, as it comes with a dual-end USB-C port design and supports up to 45W PD charging. So, people can use it to charge not just their OnePlus but also other supported phones, tablets and yes, laptops! And this super charging will not harm the phone at all, as OnePlus has added an additional encryption chip to the charger and cable and 12 temperature sensors in the phone. This is going to be one smooth, fast and super cool operator.

Flagship specs and 5G onboard

It has not been confirmed officially but the OnePlus 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor (the best in town) and will as always not be short of RAM and storage. Innovations are also expected on the camera front, and the phone is also expected to be one of the first to run Android 11 right out of the box, with a fresh new Oxygen UI interface on top of it. As its name itself indicates, it will come with 5G support, reaffirming OnePlus’ commitment in this regard. When the network comes calling with its fantastic download speeds, the OnePlus 8T 5G will be ready to leverage it!

Coming on October 14, and pre-bookings are open!

The OnePlus 8T 5G will be launched on October 14. at 7.30 pm IST on https://www.oneplus.in/launch. It is available for pre-booking from 25 September to 16 October, 2020 at all OnePlus exclusive stores. Those wanting to get a first preference when the sale goes live can do by pre-booking the phone by paying Rs 2,000!

Incidentally, OnePlus has sent out ‘save the date’ reminders, and also a snazzy 3D invitation that highlights the lightning fast charging speeds of the phone. As always, this is one brand that Never Settles for the routine. Stay tuned for more.