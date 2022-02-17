A new Nord and a new OnePlus TV are coming – watch the launch live

The stars of this launch will be a new OnePlus Nord and an addition to the OnePlus TV portfolio – the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the OnePlus YV Y1S/ Y1S Edge.

There was a time when a OnePlus launch was an annual event and featured maybe one or at the most two devices. But then this is a brand that Never Settles. Fast forward to the current era, and OnePlus is not just a major player in the phone segment, but has also carved out a place for itself in televisions, audio products and wearables. The events are as exciting and innovative as ever, and now are more frequent and not just about phones. Barely two months into 2022, OnePlus is all set with its first launch event of the year in India. And it is a double feature too.

The stars of this launch will be a new OnePlus Nord and an addition to the OnePlus TV portfolio – the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the OnePlus YV Y1S/ Y1S Edge.



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the latest addition to OnePlus’ iconic Nord series, and follows in the footsteps of the bestselling OnePlus Nord CE, which was launched last year. With the Nord CE, OnePlus had shown how to deliver a core smartphone experience (‘CE’ stands for ‘core experience’) at an affordable price, even while adding a number of premium elements to it. The Nord CE 2 5G continues that tradition, even while breaking new ground in OnePlus phone history.



As with all OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a design that is understated and classy and yet will stand out in the smartphone crowd. OnePlus says it experimented with more than twenty design ideas and had four rounds of trial production while working on the design of the phone. The result is stunning. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has two colours, Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. Both represent a slightly bolder step forward from the iconic Blue Marble shade that marked the original Nord, and both are a sight for sore eyes.



If marble was the inspiration behind the Nord, ceramic is the one that propels the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. And as with the original Nord, OnePlus has brought a premium feel to it, using the same low-diffusion cosmetic process that is employed in its flagship devices to deliver a translucent effect. While the Bahama Blue has a gradient colour coating, the Mirror Gray has a high reflection, mirror-like finish. The camera module is crystal clear and has been made using a one-piece molding process, allowing it to blend in with the back, rather than looking like a box that has been slapped on to it. Both colour variants are not just wonderful to behold but amazing to hold as well, thanks to a formula that has 7 per cent haze and a roughness that is very similar to ceramic.



Within that beautiful design lies typically powerful hardware. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by the very capable Dimensity 900 chip, and comes not only with AI smarts but is future ready with support for 5G as well. The best of the modern and the old blend in this device, which not only features a 3.5 mm audio jack, but is also the first OnePlus phone to come with an expandable memory card slot. Added to those core features is a premium charging experience with a 65W Super VooC charger that delivers enough power to last a day in just a quarter of an hour. Of course, this being a OnePlus, the phone will run on the clean and intuitive OxygenOS interface, similar to the one that you see on OnePlus flagship devices. All of which comes at a price that is amazingly affordable.



Completing the double act on the launch will be the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. OnePlus had turned the television market on its head with its stunningly designed and powerful OnePlus televisions and these two televisions continue the brand’s charge on the TV front. They feature the amazing bezel-less design that not only gives you an unfettered view of the on-screen action, but also a powerful Gamma Engine that optmises image quality and smart tunes visuals to deliver breathtaking colours and phenomenal details, without ever compromising on clarity.



With this great design comes a truckload of smartness – the televisions run on the latest Android TV 11, come with blazing fast dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and are part of a super smart eco-system that works seamlessly with other OnePlus devices. Just opening the OnePlus Buds box will get you connected to the new OnePlus televisions, and if you are using the OnePlus Buds Pro, you can pause the TV by just taking a bud out from your ear. It will resume from where it left off when you put in back into your ear. The OnePlus Watch can not only turn the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge on and off with a single tap, but also comes with the Smart Sleep feature, which turns the televisions off when the watch senses that you have gone to sleep. You can also scroll through content, change the TV volume and do much more, right from your wrist.



Taking the smart TV experience to another level is the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app. Want to use your phone as a TV remote? You can do that, with TrackPad Control and TypeSync letting you type and scroll through TV content on your phone. What’s more, the Smart Volume Control automatically reduces the volume of the TV when you get a call, and reverts to the original volume when the call ends. You can also pair your television with five devices at the same time. TrackPad Control

Of course, both televisions are expected to come at a price that will thoroughly unsettle the competition.



All of which makes for a compelling launch event on February 17. You can tune in to follow the action live at OnePlus’ YouTube channel-

Come 7 PM, February 17, grab some popcorn and settle down in front of your smartphone, notebook or television and watch the OnePlus Double Feature. And be ready to Never Settle, as the Nord CE 2 5G and TV Y1S and Y1S Edge arrive in India.