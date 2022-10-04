A crypto related Instagram post just cost Kim Kardashian $1.26 million

After Floyd Mayweather and Steven Seagal, now Kim Kardashian– a popular reality TV star and entrepreneur- is the next celebrity to join the list of big names who’ve been barred from promoting digital currency by the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

An Associated Press report says that the actor has been barred from promoting cryptocurrencies for three years and asked to pay $1 million fine to settle federal charges for promoting a cryptocurrency called EMAX tokens on her Instagram account that is followed by over 300 million Instagram users. The actor apparently didn’t disclose to SEC that she was paid $250,000 for the promotion. According to an SEC regulation, any person promoting a financial product has to disclose the compensation amount, nature and source of payment for that product to the regulatory body.

According to Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Kim Kardashian failed to prove that it was a paid promotion and that she was paid to post about EMAX tokens. EMAX tokens are a crypto asset security which is offered by EthereumMax.



Kardashian along with the post had attached a link to the EthereumMax website. It provided the steps for prospective investors to purchase the token.



“Kim Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” an attorney for Kardashian, said in an email.



Kim Kardashian is a well-known reality TV star who is also a businesswoman. She has her own brands like SKIMS, a shapewear- loungewear brand and a skincare line called SKKN.

