8 reasons why the OnePlus 8T is THE flagship to buy

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus redefined what a phone display could be with a higher refresh rate, enabling smooth graphics and seamless scrolling.

Every year, OnePlus releases the best flagship of the year in the festival season – the iconic T variant of its flagship released earlier in the year. And while 2020 has given us a fair number of surprises, this is one thing that has not changed. If you are in the market for a high-end flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T is easily the best flagship you can buy today, blending performance with sheer value for money. Here are eight reasons why the OnePlus 8T beats the competition hands down:

The design

With its beautifully crafted glass front and back, with minimal bezels to obstruct your view and tastefully designed rear camera unit, the OnePlus 8T stands out in the crowd of flagships. And its shades of Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green put a totally different spin on colours that seem routine. This is a phone that stands out.

The display

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus redefined what a phone display could be with a higher refresh rate, enabling smooth graphics and seamless scrolling. The OnePlus 8T features one of the best displays you can see on a smartphone – a 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering fantastic colours and details.

The cameras

With the OnePlus 8T come OnePlus’ best set of cameras – a quad camera set up on the back led by a superb 48 megapixel sensor with OIS for better low light and video performance, and aided by a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel monochrome lens that brings back the joy of black and white photography to our lives. The result? Stunning photography with a number of shooting options, in both still and video. There is also a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The hardware

Making sure the OnePlus 8T can handle everything that is thrown at it from high end gaming to multiple tasks is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8 GB and 12 GB of fast and efficient LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options stand at 128 GB and 256 GB, making this one of the most well-endowed phones in terms of high-end hardware. Combined with that fantastic display, the OnePlus 8T churns out smooth performance day in, day out.

The software

The OnePlus 8T is one of the first flagships to be released in India with Android 11 running out of the box. It also features a new version of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS 11, bringing with it a whole new bunch of features including better placed navigation buttons, enabling one handed use of the phone, a relaxing Zen mode as well as an always-on display.

The battery

The OnePlus 8T comes with a dual battery arrangement, totalling a very impressive 4500 mAh. This is more than enough to last you a day of heavy usage, even with the refresh rate turned up all the 120 Hz.

The charging speed

And that is not just a long-lasting battery. It is an incredibly fast charging one as well. The OnePlus 8T comes with the new Warp Charge 65 and a 65W charger in the box, that lets you charge the phone from 0 to full in a mere forty minutes. And thanks to some skillful engineering the dual battery structure, all this happens without the phone showing the slightest signs of heating up. This is easily the fastest charging flagship out there.

The assurance of future connectivity

The OnePlus 8T does not only come with all the connectivity options you would expect in a flagship – 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth, but also comes with support for 5G, ensuring that when the ultra-fast network comes to India, every OnePlus 8T user will be ready to make the most of it.

All of these are available at a price of Rs 42,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB variant and Rs 45,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant. Those prices are compelling enough in their own right, but further sweetening the deal are special offers. Those who purchase the phone from OnePlus get a 3-month NCE on all major banks, and up to ₹2,000 off with HDFC Bank Cards and Easy EMI options. Those purchasing the device from Amazon can also avail of exchange offers of up to Rs 12,500, and discounts on various credit cards, as well as options for one year of free screen replacement.

What more reasons can one need to get THE flagship of the year?