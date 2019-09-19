5G will be a huge step forward in innovation, says Dell Technologies’ Bryan Jones

Dell Technologies’ Bryan Jones

Dell Technologies’ embedded and edge solutions business is growing massively in India, says the company’s senior vice president and general manager for OEM & IoT Solutions, Bryan Jones. In a recent conversation with Sudhir Chowdhary, he highlighted the growing 5G, IoT and OEM market in India and how Dell Technologies is helping its customers transform in the space. Excerpts:

How is Dell Technologies powering towards enabling 5G and how massive is this transformation going to be?

We are currently focused on 40 different verticals and I am responsible for our embedded and edge solutions business globally. Amongst a few of the large investments, 5G is a big focus for us. It is a very significant business within our embedded vision. Our focus spreads across a few areas – computer vision, digital automation, manufacturing and healthcare.

5G is going to be a huge step forward in innovation and in areas that none of us have even considered. We are building platforms that are not just going to make it easier for innovation to occur but innovation to occur through the telcos. 5G globally is a substantial opportunity and in India, it is going to be even bigger because so many people are using smart devices. The explosion in data usage that is occurring on these devices is higher in India per device, than anywhere else on the planet.

What is your observation on the telecom industry in India?

There are three tier one carriers. All three have shattered their price and are aggressively competing on price to get the customers onto the device. There is going to be a ton of innovation in how we provide value-add services and generate more revenue. Second, there is an opportunity for a much richer adoption and everyone will turn to 5G, whether they like it or not at some point. Our vision is especially in embedded and edge computing, with the ability to integrate deeper to get more value out of it.

How is Dell Technologies leveraging projects with the government of India?

The countries that are going to be at the forefront of digital revolution and at the main table of the global economy are the ones that have identified technology as the ability to accelerate, and I think India is clearly focused on that. The investment profile is going to massively accelerate, which is why we are not only optimistic on India for Dell Technologies, but also betting big on our embedded and edge solutions business.

Amongst the key government initiatives, one is digitisation as the overall arch and the second is financial inclusion. Digitisation has multiple facets to it; one is from the payment perspective and another from a citizen data perspective. Payment, citizen data and financial inclusion are all part of digitisation and Dell plays a very important role. From a financial inclusion perspective, we are working with many fintech providers and with India’s largest bank SBI – with 25,000 connected branches; we are at the forefront of that. The third is telecom – we are working with the network equipment providers and the whole telco ecosystem to enable ubiquitous connectivity, which is actually driving a lot of this adoption.

Smart Cities market is increasing in India, owing to Digital India. How is Dell Technologies contributing to this market?

We are working in 60-70% cities now and we have very significant wins. We have a smart cities / digital cities team separately within Dell Technologies India, which focuses only on digital cities. Smart cities has been one of the key projects of Prime Minister Modi and I think that investments are also geared towards it by the Indian government. A more connected country is going to create more innovation, generate higher economy and all the things that go along with that. One of the things that is interesting is that India is specifically focused on this a lot more than other countries that we are working with. Digital cities are talked about a lot in certain areas, but in India it is a very practical set of realities. We see a complete contrast in India where there is a plan, there is a backup in terms of the budget and more importantly, that is a big one.

How are you utilising the OEM and IoT portfolio and how has it been faring in terms of customer experience in India?

In India, we work with different customers across verticals – industrial automation, telecom, video surveillance security, etc. We also work with NAPs or industrial automation companies, as we have these solutions and our infrastructure is embedded with their solutions. For India, there are two key factors – total cost of ownership (TCO) and time-to-market.

The key advantage is our wide portfolio and our strategically aligned businesses. We are incented to help our customers create the most cost-effective, scalable, viable, and the least complex solution. One of the concepts that we think about a lot in the OEM space is when we are in a partnership with a client, we are holding the health of its brand right here in the middle of its OEM brand. We are focused on helping customers bring to market their solutions today and we are really building them a continuum of capabilities. One of the biggest differentiators for us is that we are focused on next generation solutions, not just the immediate result. Our ability to leverage Dell Technologies as a whole against this definition of next generation is part of what sets us apart.