5G unlikely to be part of coming auction — Know why

The government is not likely to conduct 5G spectrum auction soon as the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is believed to have delinked the 3300-3600 MHz band from the upcoming sale of airwaves. As per sources, while the auction of all other bands will take place as planned, spectrum in 3300-3600 MHz band, used for 5G services, won’t be put up for sale. The decision to remove 5G spectrum from upcoming sale was taken after Defence demanded some quantum to be reserved for it.

As per sources, the Defence had sought allocation of around 100 MHz in 3300-3400 Mhz band, to be used by Indian Navy within 22 km from the shoreline towards sea. The total quantum available with DoT is 300 MHz.

Apart from the demand from Defence, the telecom operators have also expressed their unwillingness to buy 5G spectrum at such high reserve price. The telcos desired that 5G spectrum should be deferred as currently the ecosystem is not in place.

It must be mentioned that DCC, the apex policy-making, inter-ministerial body of the DoT, in December had cleared the auction for all the bands, including that of 5G. The plan was to put 8300 Mhz spectrum across several bands, worth Rs 5.22 lakh crore, for sale. However, as no decision has been arrived at regarding the quantum of 5G spectrum that can be auctioned, the DCC in its meeting on May 11 decided to delink 5G from the upcoming auction.