scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

5G to usher in inclusive digital transformation: India Inc

“It would also unleash many more entrepreneurs to explore new areas of businesses riding on the success of Digital India. The unveiling of 5G technology will ensure a seamless, efficient and transparent way of working in coming times,” he added.

Written by PTI
5G to usher in inclusive digital transformation: India Inc
FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta said 5G will facilitate both ease-of-doing-business and ease of living.

India Inc welcomed the launch of 5G services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, terming it a milestone in the country’s telecom revolution that will help usher in inclusive digital transformation.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII, said, “With this launch, we are moving towards an inclusive digital transformation ensuring that digital technologies are universally available, accessible, and adoptable, enabling meaningful and safe use of the Internet and digital services for all.” Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said the ultra-high speed internet will be a catalyst for transformative innovation in a host of key sectors like education, health and agriculture.

“It would also unleash many more entrepreneurs to explore new areas of businesses riding on the success of Digital India. The unveiling of 5G technology will ensure a seamless, efficient and transparent way of working in coming times,” he added.

Also Read
whatsapp tricks, whatsapp tricks in hindi, whatsapp tricks 2018, tricks for whatsapp, tricks for whatsapp text, how to read whatsapp, how to read whatsapp messages without bluetick, how to read whatsapp message without opening chat, whatsapp qr, whatsapp web, whatsapp status, whatsapp dp, whatsapp qr code
Apple, Apple services, Apple video streaming, Apple video streaming services, Apple services

FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta said 5G will facilitate both ease-of-doing-business and ease of living.

Also Read: Voda Idea says its 5G rollout journey will begin soon; doesn’t specify launch, coverage timelines 

“It will revolutionise our digital sector and will also augment agriculture, disaster management, healthcare, education, logistics and transport, fintech, industry 4.0 and is a big push for AatmNirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

The Prime Minister launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

More Stories on
5g
India Inc

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.