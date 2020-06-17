5G to comprise 18% mobile subscriptions in India by 2025: Ericsson report

The company expects the global figure of 5G subscriptions to top 190 million by the end of 2020 and 2.8 billion by the end of 2025.

Even though India is yet to commence 5G services, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson maintained that by 2025, 18% of the mobile subscriptions in the country would be 5G while 4G would continue to dominate with 64% share.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, LTE or 4G subscriptions are forecast to increase from 550 million in 2019 to 820 million in 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

The report revealed that 4G was the dominant technology in 2019 with 49% share, which would increase to 64% in 2025.

At 12 GB per month, India remained the region with the highest usage per smartphone per month, stated the report. “Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones and people’s changing video viewing habits have continued to drive monthly usage growth in the region,” the report said.

“Mobile broadband technologies accounted for 58% of mobile subscriptions in 2019, and this figure is predicted to reach 82% by 2025,” Ericsson said. The total number of mobile broadband subscriptions is set to exceed 1 billion by 2025 while the smartphone subscriptions have increased to 620 million in 2019 and is expected to reach 1 billion by 2025.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice-president and head of networks, Ericsson, said the spread of Covid-19 had prompted people all over the world to change their daily lives and, in many cases, work or study from home. “This has led to a rapid shift of network traffic from business to residential areas…while 5G subscription growth in some markets has slowed as a result of the pandemic, this is outweighed by other markets where it is accelerating, prompting Ericsson to raise its year-end 2020 forecast for global 5G subscriptions,” Jejdling said.

Ericsson report further stated that the pandemic had also highlighted the importance of digitalisation for businesses worldwide. The company said it anticipated that by 2030 up to $700 billion of 5G-enabled, business-to-business value could be addressed by service providers across the world. In India, the projected value of the 5G-enabled digitalisation revenues would be approximately $ 17 billion by 2030.