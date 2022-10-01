5G to be available in over 200 cities by March 2023; BSNL 5G launch on Aug 15 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw 

PM Narendra Modi today kicked off the availability of 5G mobile services in India as well as the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, at Pragati Maidan. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today at the event mentioned that more than 200 Indian cities will have access to 5G in the next six months.

The union minister confirmed the same, shortly after PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

The prime minister formally introduced 5G during the occasion, but telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio have yet to reveal the availability and cost to consumers out there.

Airtel and Jio have promised that subscribers would be able to access their 5G services this month.

Vaishnaw also mentioned at IMC 2022 that on August 15 2023, the government-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will introduce its own 5G services in India.

Given that Reliance Jio pledged to provide the least expensive 5G service in India, it will be interesting to see which mobile service providers will provide services matching or at least close to its prices.

According to news agency ANI, the union minister said that over 200 cities will have access to 5G services in the next six months (that is by March 2023), and efforts are being made to cover 80–90 per cent of the country in the next two years. State-run BSNL will launch its 5G services in the country on August 15, 2023, he added.

As of now, Jio has stated that four significant cities will have their 5G services by Diwali (October 23–24). These include: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

In addition to this, Airtel announced that its 5G services are already accessible, albeit probably just for testing. In addition, Airtel stated that the initial rollout of its 5G services will include eight cities. Vi has not yet revealed when its 5G services will be available for commercial use.

