5G rollout rush by US mobile companies sparks hiring spree

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 10:53 AM

LinkUp analyzed close to 5 million job openings across 50,000 companies and counted those with either “5G” in the title or job description from March 15 through April 8.

5G rollout, US mobile companies, 5G service, 5G job openings, Qualcomm, Xilinx, 5G phones, wireless companiesTop 5 5G Openings % of Total Openings Verizon 188 6% Dish 176 2% Nokia 138 7% Oath 128 20% Xilinx 117 36% Verizon listed 188 jobs that met the criteria, the highest of any company, according to LinkUp. (Reuters)

Wireless companies are ramping up hiring as they roll out 5G service in cities across the U.S. Job listings related to the fifth-generation mobile-phone service increased 12 percent in the past three weeks, according to data from the job search engine LinkUp. Carriers and their suppliers are in a rush to introduce the next-generation wireless technology, which boasts fast connection speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. Just last week, Verizon Communications Inc. became the first U.S. carrier to offer 5G phones, with service in two cities.

LinkUp analyzed close to 5 million job openings across 50,000 companies and counted those with either “5G” in the title or job description from March 15 through April 8. The top five companies hiring for 5G are: Verizon, Dish Network Corp., Nokia Oyj, Oath (owned by Verizon) and Xilinx Inc.

Also read: Huawei P30 Pro with five cameras, reverse charging launched in India alongside P30 Lite

Top 5 5G Openings % of Total Openings Verizon 188 6% Dish 176 2% Nokia 138 7% Oath 128 20% Xilinx 117 36% Verizon listed 188 jobs that met the criteria, the highest of any company, according to LinkUp. But for a company with more than 140,000 employees, Verizon’s current 5G hiring is relatively small, making up only 6 percent of total openings.

Chipmakers are also boosting up their 5G teams. At chipmaker Xilinx, the 117 5G job openings make up 36 percent of the company’s total listed vacancies. Qualcomm, which has about 15 percent of patents essential for 5G networks, posted 10 more 5G job openings in the past three weeks.

Minneapolis and Chicago are the first two cities where Verizon launched 5G, but that’s not where the company appears to be hiring. Instead, the New York, San Jose, Boston, Dallas and Washington metro areas showed the notable pickups in openings since March 15. The data could suggest which city may receive 5G service next, however part or all of that could be related to the locations of product-development offices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. 5G rollout rush by US mobile companies sparks hiring spree
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition