5G roll-out to start from these 13 cities in India; check if yours is in the list

India is gearing up for the 5G launch. With Internet speeds said to be almost 10X times faster than the 4G, the fifth generation of cellular technology is expected to come late September. While the government has asked all the telecom companies to be ready for the roll out, there are rumours that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could be the first providers of the 5G service in India.

There is no confirmed data announced for the roll out and everything remains a speculation. Jio was rumoured to launch the service on August 15 but that didn’t happen. There are separate rumours doing rounds that the government could launch 5G at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) scheduled on September 29, 2022.

Just like the 4G services that were rolled out in phased manner, the 5G services will also happen gradually with select cities to get it first. The service will be rolled out in these 13 cities first- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. However, this doesn’t mean that the entire city will get the service. The pilot testing will be area specific first and then expanded to other parts of the city.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech said that Indian villages will get access to optical fiber and soon internet will reach the remotest part of the country. “India’s techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level,” he said.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology. The technology will offer ultra low latency, faster internet speeds than the 4G and ability to connect more number of devices.