5G roll-out in India by October 2022, 6G by end of this decade: Everything you need to know

While the 5G rollout is yet to happen, India is said to be working on the 6G services that could launch by end of 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale, said that the country is preparing to launch 6G services by the end of this decade.

“Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage,” he said while addressing the finale via video conferencing.

India is set to launch the 5G services in the coming few months. Contrary to previous reports that suggested 5G could come by September 29, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the service will most probably launch by October 12 with installations already underway. He further assured that the 5G industry will cater to both rural and urban parts of the country with prices to remain affordable. The roll out is expected to happen in the phased manner with select 13 cities to get it first. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are said to be the first 5G service providers in the country. According to the government, the 5G network rollout is will add USD450 billion to the Indian economy.

What is 5G and 6G: These are the upcoming generations of cellular technology. As the names suggest, 5G denotes the fifth generation while 6G is the sixth generation of cellular technology. India currently has 3G and 4G telecom networks. The upcoming 5G is expected to be 10X times faster than 4G technology with lower latency and better bandwidth. The 4G networks currently have a latency of about 50 milliseconds. With 5G you can expect this to shrink to as low as 1 ms resulting in better user experience. The network will also offer more bandwidth than its predecessor.

The 6G roll out can take its own good time to come. The technology will offer higher internet speeds than 5G. Earlier this month, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell had said that India and Australia should work together on framing an ethical regulatory framework on the 6G technology. Finland has also offered to help India in the planning and rollout of 5G and 6G networks.

