5G is Coming and OnePlus is Going “All in”!

In a market where following trends rather than setting them is a rule, OnePlus is an exception. From making top-end specs more accessible to adding new age features to its smartphones, the brand has believed in staying a step ahead of what is presently trending in the market. And now that 5G is just around the corner, the brand is all set to become the first smartphone brand to go completely 5G with its upcoming line of smartphones.

This year will see the launch of the new OnePlus 8 lineup and the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that this time it will not be just one or two phone that will be 5G enabled but all the phones that the brand releases will come with support for the super fast network. “OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, including one of the first smartphone manufacturers to have 5G support across a full product line up. With our commitment to R&D in our 5G labs, I’m confident that we will bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G,” said Lau.

This does not come as a surprise considering the fact that OnePlus has been investing in 5G for a while now, going all the way back to 2016. “5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” Lau had stressed. “We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based?on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services.”

At the centre of OnePus’ 5G efforts are its 5G labs located in Shenzhen and Taipei, in which the brand has invested almost USD 30 million. The labs support both hardware and software research and development in areas like radio frequency (RF) circuits, antennas and multi-media (camera, audio, and display). They also conduct software research for the communication protocol, throughput optimization, performance, power, stability and user scenario testing. Crucially, they support regulation certification and operator access pre-testing, helping to promote 5G adoption. OnePlus is conducting 5G testing efforts in its R&D centre in Hyderabad as well. Pete Lau is confident that the brand’s commitment to R&D in 5G will enable the brand to “bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G.”

This move is very much in line with the company’s smartphone manufacturing values. It has been a pioneer when it comes to bundling new technology with its devices. From making fast charging a hygiene feature on its phone with the introduction of Dash charge (and now an even improved and faster Warp Charge) to introducing 90 Hz refresh rate on its smartphone’s displays, the brand has truly never settled. And while it has always been a step ahead of its competition when it comes to introducing new functions and features, the brand has also always made it a point to make this technology more accessible by making its devices affordable. Even the new lineup which will come with support for 5G, is not likely to be as extravagantly priced as devices with similar specs.

5G network support will be a monumental leap forward. The network when available will offer much more speed and stability than existing ones. With its staggeringly fast speeds (you can download all the data that a DVD carries in a few seconds), it will be able to manage and process data simultaneously and will eventually open a new gateway to number of opportunities in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality sectors.

And one of the brands holding the door open for consumers to enter the 5G world will the Never Settler, OnePlus.