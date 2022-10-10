5G in India: Oppo unlocks Airtel 5G Plus support in smartphones

Oppo India announced on Monday that all of its 5G-supported devices will now support the newly launched Airtel 5G network. Airtel’s 5G Plus service is now live and users needn’t change the SIM as the existing SIM is already 5G-enabled, therefore – users only need to tweak the settings to switch the network from 4G to 5G. According to Oppo, it partnered with Airtel at India Mobile Congress.

Oppo India’s VP and R&D head, Tasleem Arik says that the Chinese consumer tech giant has been driven by developing technologies which “enhance the quality of life”, and “One such example is 5G, we have leveraged our strengths in innovation and collaboration across the tech ecosystem to advance the same in India. Our team has been working relentlessly over the year towards building 5G for all.” He further extends his gratitude to Airtel and claims that the company will continue to focus on such innovations to “stay ahead in the 5G race.”

Bharti Airtel’s consumer business and CEO DTH, Shashwat Sharma adds that the Chinese consumer tech giant has acted as a “long standing partner” and the collaboration is a part of their 5G journey. Sharma adds that the existing Airtel 4G SIM is already 5G enabled, therefore – customers needn’t change the SIM and can enable the 5G services by changing the settings.

How to enable Airtel 5G on Oppo smartphones?

As Airtel has already launched its 5G services and Oppo has also issued an announcement for the same quoting “Airtel customers can experience a seamless 5G connectivity on all Oppo 5G devices” – users can navigate to network settings and change the preferred network to Airtel 5G to enable the 5G services, as Oppo claims.