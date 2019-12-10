5G in India: IIT Madras, Sterlite Technologies sign pact

Announcement of the first occupant of the Chair Professorship will happen in the first quarter of 2020.

Optical fibre maker Sterlite Technologies on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Indian Institute of Technology Madras for research and advancements in 5G communications technology in the country. “Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL)…has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Madras…for sponsoring a chair professorship in 5G,” the company said in a filing to BSE. Announcement of the first occupant of the Chair Professorship will happen in the first quarter of 2020.

“Through this partnership, STL and IIT Madras are committed to realise the enormous potential of 5G for customers and industry in India and global markets,” said Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL. The Chair Occupant will work towards accelerating the advancements in 5G by unifying IIT Madras’ research and domain knowledge with STL’s industry expertise in 5G and end-to-end network connectivity, the filing added.

“The initiative will play a critical role in boosting innovation and developing young talent in the 5G domain. With industry and academia getting together, this collaboration can be a cornerstone in discovering unique opportunities and making industrial relevance more prominent in academic research,” said David Koilpillai, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.