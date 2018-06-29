5G-capable OnePlus phone will arrive next year, CEO confirms

The OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule will be applicable to the smartphones launched up to two years ago

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 is underway where tech companies are showcasing their upcoming products. OnePlus, which recently launched the OnePlus 6 flagship, is attending the event and CEO Pete Lau announced that the company is planning to launch its first 5G capable phone in 2019. The Chinese company said that it will also partner US carriers for the release of its 5G-enabled device. Additionally, the company has also announced the Software Maintenance Schedule that will ensure two years of software updates and three years of security releases on all OnePlus smartphones.

Talking to the media at MWC Shanghai, Lau said that the 2019 OnePlus phone will be 5G ready, which aligns with the expected timeline of the 5G rollout in the US and some other first-world countries. For this to happen, the company will begin talks with major US carriers to a smooth release. The partnership will also expand the sale outlets for the OnePlus phones since the company currently sells its products via pop-up stores in the US, in addition to the online store.

Lau said, as per a report by PCMag, that the company is looking to grow in the US and reach a wider user base. In order to do that, the company is now relying on the partnerships with the carriers that have a better penetration among the mobile phone users in the country. However, unlike the carrier-bound phones that offer bloatware, the OnePlus devices that will be launched in the partnership will be free of the bloatware. Lau said that the company will continue to offer “speed and a bloatware-free experience”.

The OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule will be applicable to the smartphones launched up to two years ago, which includes OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6. It will promise regular Android updates to all the aforementioned phones for two years while a three-year rollout of security updates is also ensured. OnePlus also said that the older phones are also eligible, however, the time frame should be counted from the date of their release.