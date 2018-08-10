55 new gender, colour diverse emojis coming next year

The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impariment as well.

Unicode Consortium, the organisation that regulates emojis has shortlisted 179 candidates — 61 characters plus variants — for release in 2019.

Giving a thumbs up to diversity, making up a large chunk of those new emoji are 55 characters to represent couples of different genders and skin tones, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impariment as well.

The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, this coming September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post.

Additionally, eight “emoji provisional candidates” for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.