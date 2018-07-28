5 WhatsApp tricks you are probably not aware of

Surviving today without WhatsApp? Well, that’s unimaginable! The user-friendly messaging platform has around 1.5 billion users in the world, and India forms the largest user base with over 250 million users.

Surviving today without WhatsApp? Well, that’s unimaginable! The user-friendly messaging platform has around 1.5 billion users in the world, and India forms the largest user base with over 250 million users. WhatsApp keeps on making many changes in its platform to help people use the app without any difficulty and also to make it more usable. The Facebook-owned platform had recently announced features that allow users to delete sent messages and label forwarded messages. However, there are still a lot of tricks that most users are not aware of. Let’s have a look at 5 top WhatsApp tricks that you must know to become a smart WhatsApp user:

1) How to check if you are blocked by someone

This is a common query by WhatsApp users, but you can probably know this if someone’s profile picture is not visible to you. If you send a message to someone, and see only one sent tick, and not two ticks; then you may have been blocked by the other user.

2) How to check who has read your message on Group

Users need to tap on the message sent by them on the group. Then, long press a message and tap on the info icon on the top menu. You will find two separate- one of those who have read the message and people to whom the message has been delivered.

3) How to assign a customised tone to a group, individual chat

WhatsApp users can assign custom notification tone for group chats as well individuals which is a great help in knowing who has messaged instantly, without even having to look at notification menu. To set customised for group, open a group and tap on Group info, then custom notifications. From here, one can customise ringtone for a group. For individual chats, open contact and click on menu on the top right and click on View Contact. Next, choose custom notifications.

4) How to ‘star’ a message on WhatsApp

Starring a message on WhatsApp helps users to have an easy reference to it afterwards. For this, long press the message and choose the star button from the top menu. You can unstar the message in the same manner. All the starred messages appear in Starred messages tab present in contact info window.

5) How to save data on WhatsApp calls

WhatsApp calls are very popular among users as they are cheaper than the regular calls. But, you can also save mobile data when you go for a WhatsApp call. To save data on WhatsApp calls, open Settings menu and click on Data and storage usage tab. An option to lower the amount of data used during WhatsApp call appears at the bottom. You are needed to tick the checkbox in call settings to save data during calls while using mobile data.