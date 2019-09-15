5 Spotify features that help you do more than just stream music

Spotify, which is available in India since February this year, has over 217 million active users globally with 108 million paid customers

The music streaming app Spotify entered India at a time when the music and video streaming market was starting to gain popularity. The Swedish company has been relentlessly working on enhancing the user experience to compete with major streaming services already available here, namely, JioSaavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music and Google Play Music.

Here are the five features on Spotify that you can make use of:

1) Add Spotify to Google Maps

Spotify allows its users to manage this app from the mapping app of their choice like Google Maps or Waze. Users can switch to and from the app to control tunes while navigating in the car. In Google Maps, you can make the connection from app settings: Go to Settings from the app menu and select Navigation settings, followed by ‘show media playback controls’ on Android devices or ‘Navigation and Music playback controls’ in iOS-based devices.

2) Mute artists you don’t want to listen to

Spotify picks the music for its users either through numerous algorithm-based playlists or through endless radio stations. But in case you don’t want to listen to a particular artist anymore, the music streaming service allows you to do that. This feature is available on the iOS platform. In Spotify app, go to any artists page and tap the menu button, then select ‘Don’t play this artist’. The feature restricts listening to a particular artist even manually. Users can unmute an artist later.

3) Discover live musical performances near you

For users who love listening to live music concerts, Spotify may bump a surprise when bands and singers in their music library have live musical performances nearby. You can enable the feature in the settings page for Spotify on your phone: scroll down to Notifications and find the Concert Notifications bit. The app will alert users via app notifications or over email.

4) Share your favourite tracks and playlists with a QR code

In the app, you can spot a little sound wave-style graphic underneath a song, artist, album or playlist. This graphic works like a QR code and allows you to share what you are listening to or your latest musical discovery with anyone. You need to tap Search in the Spotify app and choose the camera button to the top right to use this feature. This feature is different from knowing about your friends’ tastes or let them know yours on social media.

5) Switch devices with a tap

With Spotify Connect, you can stream the music of your choice on a range of connected devices without switching to other apps. You can spot the button down in the lower left-hand corner of the playback screen. The devices you’re logged in with Spotify account appears on the screen and lets you allow beam your loved tracks, including Spotify inside a web browser.