5 smartphones with Face Unlock technology under Rs 10,000

You can get face unlock feature on affordable phones today

Smartphones got the biometric solution for the first time when Apple launched Touch ID on iPhones. Since then, like all the iPhone features, fingerprint sensors became something that every Android OEM wanted to emulate in a way or other. Then came facial scanning, slowly fading the trend of fingerprint scanners on phone, so much so that there are a few phones that have completely ditched fingerprint scanners for facial recognition technology (iPhone X and Oppo Find X).

The facial scanning solution is common these days – you will find a budget smartphone and a premium smartphone sharing the feature with only a few enhancements on the latter. With more and more features being developed every day, facial scanning is getting more advanced and available on the affordable phones. In fact, you can now get facial recognition technology on a phone as low as Rs 10,000. Here are five smartphones that you should consider: