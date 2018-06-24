5 smartphones with Face Unlock technology under Rs 10,000

Smartphones got the biometric solution for the first time when Apple launched Touch ID on iPhones. Since then, like all the iPhone features, fingerprint sensors became something that every Android OEM wanted to emulate in a way or other. Then came facial scanning, slowly fading the trend of fingerprint scanners on phone, so much so that there are a few phones that have completely ditched fingerprint scanners for facial recognition technology (iPhone X and Oppo Find X).
The facial scanning solution is common these days – you will find a budget smartphone and a premium smartphone sharing the feature with only a few enhancements on the latter. With more and more features being developed every day, facial scanning is getting more advanced and available on the affordable phones. In fact, you can now get facial recognition technology on a phone as low as Rs 10,000. Here are five smartphones that you should consider:
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – The Note series smartphones from the kitty of Xiaomi are known for offering more for less. With some of the top-of-the-line specifications in its price bracket, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the best smartphones that you can get today under Rs 10,000. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera on the front that is equipped with facial scanning technology. You can buy the base variant at Rs 9,999 via both online and offline channels.
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2 – Launched recently, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi S2, which was unveiled in China about a month ago. Xiaomi touts the phone as the best selfie phone in the lower price spectrum, with a 16-megapixel sitting on the front of the smartphone. The camera also supports AI capabilities, apart from the Face Unlock feature. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant.
- Honor 7C – The Honor 7C was recently launched in India in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with specifications that make it compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 5. Having an 8-megapixel camera on the front, the Honor 7C is capable of facial scanning, along with support for more than one facial feature. The base variant of the Honor 7C is available at Rs 9,999.
- Oppo Realme 1 – Touted as the real contender to the Xiaomi Redmi series, the Oppo Realme 1 comes with decent features and specifications including an AI-enabled 8-megapixel camera on the front, which is capable of scanning facial features for unlocking. It’s available starting at Rs 8,990 for the base variant.
- Honor 7A – Another phone by Honor that was launched alongside Honor 7C is Honor 7A. The Honor 7A comes with budget specifications, including an 8-megapixel selfie camera powered by AI. The front camera doubles up as the facial scanner that the company claims can unlock the device in a jiffy. The smartphone is available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.