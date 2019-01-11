5 reasons why new Redmi Note 7 is better than Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 yuan in China, which is much less than the 1,500 yuan price tag on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. (Source: redminote7/website)

After weeks of speculations and leaks, Xiaomi finally launched the Redmi Note 7 on Thursday in China for 999 yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 10,500. The Redmi Note 7 is the all-new entrant in budget price category but despite that, it features an outlandish ‘flagship’ 48-megapixel rear camera. Numerous speculations pointed towards the Redmi Note 7 as an upper mid-range entrant, but the Chinese giant exceeded all expectations and has launched the smartphone, Redmi Note 7 in the affordable budget segment.

The Redmi Note 7 price starts at 999 yuan for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 7 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage has been priced at 1199 yuan, which is roughly Rs. 12,400. Xiaomi has also launched a third variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and has priced it at 1399 yuan, which is roughly Rs. 14,500. The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to be launched under Redmi as a sub-brand, and not from Xiaomi.

With the launch of the Redmi Note 7, there leaves a question – Is the Redmi Note 7 better than the Redmi Note 6 Pro? Here’s how:

1. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-camera setup like the Redmi Note 6 Pro but gets a 48-megapixel shooter on the primary and a 5-megapixel shooter for the secondary. The 48-megapixel lens has an f/1.8 aperture size. A front shooter is a 13-megapixel unit. The camera gets AI Assist feature as well. As far as Redmi Note 6 Pro is concerned, it packs a 12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera on the rear. It packs a 20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the front.

2. The Redmi Note 7 houses a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels.

3. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC welded to Adreno 512 GPU and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by octa-core processor.

4. The Xiaomi Redmi is sold in 3GB/32GB variant, 4GB/64GB variant and a third 6GB variant which gets native storage of 64GB alongside expandable memory via microSD. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features just two variants with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in common. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

5. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 yuan in China, which is much less than the 1,500 yuan price tag on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.