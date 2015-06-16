Why Foxconn won’t make Apple iPhones in India any time soon; 5 reasons

There are good reasons why Foxconn is unlikely to start manufacturing iPhones in India. (Source: Reuters)

In the past few days there have been reports suggesting that Foxconn will start making Apple iPhone in India. The story stems from Maharashtra industry minister Subhash Desai’s invite to the Taiwanese smartphone maker to set up shop in India. But it is more wishful thinking than anything else on the minister’s part. Here is why Apple iPhones won’t be made in India in the near future.

1) Apple has made it clear time and again that India is not such a big market for it. It is not even in the top smartphone makers in India and that is a good reason why it does not need a manufacturing unit in India. Though manufactured by Foxconn, it will be Apple’s decision where it wants to make the phone. With all its focus being on China at the moment, it is unlikely it wants to open a new front in India. Any way, China is just next door, if the demand arises.