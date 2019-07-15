5 apps to easily get genuine medicines at your doorstep

These popular apps also offer discount on medicines and bonus of various types.

By Anagh Bhaskar

Thanks to the rapid proliferation of mobile phones, gone are the days when one had to visit a medical store to get your monthly refill of medicines. Numerous mobile apps have come up that allow users to order medicines, book consultations or lab tests and even communicate with doctors—everything on the internet. Anagh Bhaskar takes a look at some of the trending online medicine ordering apps.

PharmEasy

This popular app offers flat 20% discount across all medicines and bonus discounts for first orders. The app is quite user-friendly and hassle-free; a user can simply attach the medical prescription online, or call to order medicines. One can choose from the different brands and type of medicines. It even lets you subscribe to monthly refills of your medicines.

Netmeds

This app requires some registration formalities; post that, the user experience is seamless. It also allows you to chat or get on a call with the doctor in case a visit is not possible. Availability of personal care and wellness products from trusted brands as well as the classification of medicines into the type of treatment (homeopathy, allopathy) make this app stand out from the others. Cashbacks on partner payment apps, first-time customer offers and big discounts upto 40% are available on a range of medicines on this app.

Practo

Slightly different from plain online medicine ordering apps, Practo was designed solely for patient-doctor interaction and appointments; the option to order medicines was added later. The app delivers medicines and health products to over 100 cities in India. The offerings are categorised based on health conditions such as skin care, sexual wellness, weight management, pain relief, etc. One can search doctors classified on the basis of their speciality and directly contact them or the clinic for appointments.

Medlife

One of India’s largest online pharmacies, this is a very basic app that focuses more on online medicine orders. Hassle-free registration and ordering has made this app quite popular among the elderly folks who are not tech-savvy. The home page is clean with just two options to order medicines. You can avail 30% discount on your first order and heavy discounts of up to 50% on medicines and health products.

Ask Apollo

This app comes from the Apollo Group; you can book appointments at Apollo Hospitals near you, order medicines from the Apollo pharmacy (10% discount) or have online consultations with doctors working with Apollo. It is a fairly quality app as each department is classified and the time and doctor information is available readily. What’s more, you get quality service and the quality assurance of Apollo. A plus point: the app gives out lots of reading on health and wellness.