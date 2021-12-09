43-INCH ANDROID TVs: Smart viewing for smart viewers

The model is powered by the latest Android 10 and it is inbuilt with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

This year was full of ups and downs— Covid induced lockdowns and the accompanying work-from-home and learn-from-home schedules forced us to lock ourselves indoors and we were left with no options but to lead restricted lifestyles. Now, as the situation is somewhat improving and the new year is around the corner, many might have plans to rejig the home décor, for instance, by bringing a new TV in the household.

Finding the best TV for your needs depends on how you are going to use it and where you are going to place it as well. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some pocket-friendly 43-inch models which deliver good audio and picture quality for home viewing. These TVs look nice in any setup and deliver a good home viewing experience.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cybersound premium 4K Android TV (Rs 27,999)

This trusted German premium brand has come up with a 43-inch TV that has a 50W speaker output which also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features such as Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos. To treat your ears, it has Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technology. The model is powered by the latest Android 10 and it is inbuilt with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

OnePlus Y Series FHD LED Smart Android TV 43FA0A00 (Rs 26,999)

The OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43-inch Full HD wide colour amazing gamut display. The display is clasped in a slim bezel-less design with an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. It covers 93% of the colour gamut as claimed by the brand for producing clear, vivid, and rich colour details.

The TV has 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other ports included are RF, AV, Ethernet, Audio Out. The TV has a total sound output of 20W with two speakers. It supports Dolby Audio. On the software side of things, the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

TCL P615 Ultra HD LED Smart TV (43-inch, Rs 28,999)

The TCL 43-inch LED TV has a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has got 4K upscaling, dynamic colour enhancement, and micro dimming for your room of every colour. You can also still watch low-resolution content in high quality on this set.

It has Android TV, therefore it comes with Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control. The smart TV has access to over 5,000 apps through the Google Play Store. It offers you 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also has 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. Talking about the ports, there are 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port on the TCL 43-inch LED TV.

Mi TV 4X 43-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV (Rs 29,999)

The Mi TV 4X is definitely a good budget option for a 43-inch TV. It has an amazing 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Android TV 9.0 with Patch Wall launcher so you get access to universal search. This smart TV also has kid’s mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and a lot more.

The Mi TV 4X also incorporates popular OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV set also provides you with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi TV 4X.

iFFALCON Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV (43K61, Rs 23,999)

The IFFALCON 43-inch Ultra HD comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. This TV produces great details in all shades of light and offers you a fine TV-viewing experience. The HDR 10 lets you experience a wider colour gamut and optimum contrast.

The voice interaction feature on the iFFALCON TV allows you to control the channel and even have your questions answered. With Dolby Decoder, this smart TV helps in optimising the sound in a

way that makes you feel surrounded by sonic resonance.